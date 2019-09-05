|
VONA MICHAEL E.
Age 96, of Bethel Park, passed away on Tuesday, September 3rd. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Rondinelli) for 71 years; loving father of Barbara Heskett and Michael Vona; proud grandfather of Dawn Critelli, David Mieze, Samantha Vona, and Carolyn Vona; three great-grandchildren, Brandon, Bailey, and Kylie. Born in Providence, RI, the son of the late James and Benedetta Vona. Also preceded in death by his dear sisters, Anna Dolce and Mary LeDoux. A Golden Gloves boxer in his youth, Mike was a Navy veteran of WW II. He served aboard the Pittsburgh built USS LST-898 during the invasion of Okinawa and received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with bronze service star and the Philippine Liberation Medal. Mike spent a lifetime in the food business starting at 12 years of age working in his family's diner in Providence. After moving to Pittsburgh, he worked at the Carlton House hotel for nearly 25 years, eventually becoming executive chef. In retirement Mike developed an unusual hobby. Interested in the law, he became a "court watcher." For the next twenty years he became a fixture at the Allegheny County courthouse and watched thousands of trials. Funeral services with military honors were private. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. If so inclined the family suggests memorial contributions to the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, Voluntary Service (118V-A), 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215. Arrangements by BEINHAUER CONNELL, Bethel Park, 412-835-7940. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019