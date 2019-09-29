Home

White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
MICHAEL E. WALLER


1959 - 2019
WALLER MICHAEL E.

Michael E. Waller, age 60, quietly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Toni Grant-Waller; son of Arthur and Rosalind Waller; father of Jasmine Ross (Torrico), Shemaine, Anthony, Sheree, and Shealyn; one grandchild, and a host of relatives. Michael was employed with the Port Authority of Allegheny County for 29 years. Friends may call Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center Street at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, PA 15221 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral ceremony Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the White Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. Burial Mount Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , 320 Belmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
