WALLER MICHAEL E.
Michael E. Waller, age 60, quietly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Toni Grant-Waller; son of Arthur and Rosalind Waller; father of Jasmine Ross (Torrico), Shemaine, Anthony, Sheree, and Shealyn; one grandchild, and a host of relatives. Michael was employed with the Port Authority of Allegheny County for 29 years. Friends may call Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center Street at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, PA 15221 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral ceremony Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the White Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. Burial Mount Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , 320 Belmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019