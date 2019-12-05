Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL ESPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL ESPER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL ESPER Obituary
ESPER MICHAEL

Michael Esper, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully at Eldercrest Personal Care facility at the age of 99 on Dec. 1, 2019. A devoted husband of the late Josephine (DiSanto) Esper; loving father of Marcy (Richard) Haig of Mars, PA and Debbie Esper of Strabane and the late Mickey Shanafelt; proud pap-pap of Kelli Shanafelt Greene, Robin Shanafelt Bianchini and Sarah Pauley; great pap-pap of four girls and three boys. Mike was the fourth of 13 children to the late Sarah and Samuel Esper; brother of the late Julia, George, Albert,  Henry Essey, Edward, John, and Martha; survived  by Mary Robinson, Mayor Betty Esper, Joseph (Nudgie) and James Esper; also survived by many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Homestead in 1938, he became a machinist for Westinghouse Electric Co. He served in the USS Navy (1942 to 1945) during World War II on the USS Taussig destroyer in the Pacific along side his brother, Albert's ship.  After the war he returned to work at Westinghouse and also became the neighborhood barber. He met his wife and married in 1948. Mike, an avid athlete, played football in high school, fast pitch softball, and bowled.  Visitation will be held on, Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m.  at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now