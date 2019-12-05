|
|
ESPER MICHAEL
Michael Esper, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully at Eldercrest Personal Care facility at the age of 99 on Dec. 1, 2019. A devoted husband of the late Josephine (DiSanto) Esper; loving father of Marcy (Richard) Haig of Mars, PA and Debbie Esper of Strabane and the late Mickey Shanafelt; proud pap-pap of Kelli Shanafelt Greene, Robin Shanafelt Bianchini and Sarah Pauley; great pap-pap of four girls and three boys. Mike was the fourth of 13 children to the late Sarah and Samuel Esper; brother of the late Julia, George, Albert, Henry Essey, Edward, John, and Martha; survived by Mary Robinson, Mayor Betty Esper, Joseph (Nudgie) and James Esper; also survived by many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Homestead in 1938, he became a machinist for Westinghouse Electric Co. He served in the USS Navy (1942 to 1945) during World War II on the USS Taussig destroyer in the Pacific along side his brother, Albert's ship. After the war he returned to work at Westinghouse and also became the neighborhood barber. He met his wife and married in 1948. Mike, an avid athlete, played football in high school, fast pitch softball, and bowled. Visitation will be held on, Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019