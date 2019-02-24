Home

English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Of Penn Hills, age 91, passed peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 22, 2019. Mike was the beloved husband of Mary D. (Pollock) Ferkatch for 62 years; loving father of Mary H. Martin, Cynthia A. (the late Robert) Girdano, Michael Joseph Ferkatch, Mark Aaron Ferkatch, Susan Jean (David) Denzer, and Matthew J. (Luann) Ferkatch. Mike was the proud Pappy of 15 grandchildren and the late 2nd Lt. Michael Robert Girdano, as well as 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Ferkatch; two brothers; and three sisters. Mike served our country as an Army Veteran during the Korean War. During his civilian career Mike was an Electrician with Edgewater Steel. He was a member of the Plum VFW 6836 and the American Legion Post 351. He was also an avid golfer. Friends will be received on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, 412-828-6565. A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. He will then be interred at Lakewood Memorial Gardens with military honors. Online condolences may be made to englishfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
