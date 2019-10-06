|
ROSELLA MICHAEL F.
Age 97, of Leesburg, Florida (formerly from Pittsburgh) passed away on October 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with lymphoma and bone cancer. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Cissy) Rosella; loving father of Kathleen Rosella (James Morris); loving companion of the late Helen Petrancosta; brother of the late Madeline, Vincent, Joseph, Dominic and Louise Rosella; also survived by nieces, Frances Guastaferro and JoAnn Likevic. Private services were held in Leesburg, Florida, under the care and direction of PAGE-THEUS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019