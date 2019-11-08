|
SHIELDS MICHAEL F.
Age 37, of Bellmawr, NJ, formerly of Bethel Park, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Shields, for two wonderful years; loving soon-to-be father of Baby Boy, Tyler Michael Shields; adored son of Doug and Liz Shields; cherished brother of Jason (Julie) Shields, Missy (Blair) DalBon, and David (Amber) Shields; proud uncle of Dylan and Samantha Shields, Callee DalBon, and Amyrha and Aslan Shields; son-in-law of Mary and James McGlone. Mike was a graduate of Bethel Park High School in 2000 and received his Bachelor's degree in Sociology at Florida Atlantic University. He was an all-around great athlete who played for the Beadling Soccer Club. Mike loved all children and was always known as the "Cool Uncle" with an incredible and unique sense of humor. Mike was a follower of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will truly be missed by all. Funeral arrangements BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Sunday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the South Hills Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray 15317. Everyone Please meet at church. Interment to follow in Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bible Chapel Recovery Ministry. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019