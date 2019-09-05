Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
Passed away at his home on Friday, August 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Winczner); mother, Nelva; brother, Joseph (Joan Preffer); beloved sister, Valerie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Regis William, Sr.; and brother, Regis William, Jr. Services are private. Michael was a roofer and true craftsman for over 40 years. Memorials to the Humane Animal Rescue are suggested. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
