MICHAEL GEORGE GRANITE Obituary
Michael G. Granite of Conneaut Lake, formerly of Bethel Park, passed peacefully on December 21, 2019, age 83. Beloved partner of 26 years to Mary Beth Graham; father of Michael Granite, Michelle Cochran, Carrie May, Jackie (Joe) Pantanella, and Becky Lower; grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of four; son of the late George and Alice (Thomas) Granite; brother of Georgette Lally and the late Dorothy Saus, Raymond Jacobs, and Francis Jacobs; loving companion of dog, Ellie May. Michael was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion of Linesville. Family and friends received Friday, December 27, 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120, where a Funeral Service led by Pastor Impavido will follow at 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
