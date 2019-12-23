|
GRANITE MICHAEL GEORGE
Michael G. Granite of Conneaut Lake, formerly of Bethel Park, passed peacefully on December 21, 2019, age 83. Beloved partner of 26 years to Mary Beth Graham; father of Michael Granite, Michelle Cochran, Carrie May, Jackie (Joe) Pantanella, and Becky Lower; grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of four; son of the late George and Alice (Thomas) Granite; brother of Georgette Lally and the late Dorothy Saus, Raymond Jacobs, and Francis Jacobs; loving companion of dog, Ellie May. Michael was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion of Linesville. Family and friends received Friday, December 27, 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120, where a Funeral Service led by Pastor Impavido will follow at 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019