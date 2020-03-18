Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
MICHAEL GORDON MASON


1954 - 2020
MICHAEL GORDON MASON Obituary
MASON MICHAEL GORDON

On Monday, March 16, 2020, Michael Gordon Mason, age 65, of Pittsburgh, passed away after a valiant battle with cancer. Beloved father of David (Chrissy) Mason and Derek (Susan) Mason; grandfather of Brandon, Ashley, Emma and Lucy; brother of Jeanne (William) Snyder, Mark Mason, Matthew (Tammy) Mason, and Marty (Karrie) Mason; son of Dorothy Bertolino and the late Gilbert Mason; also survived by his former wife and best friend, Pam (Zabkar) Mason, and many nieces and nephews. Michael was a problem solver and builder. His ingenuity and creativity continued until his final days, and will continue to live on through his children. Family members received for a small gathering Thursday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road (at 6th St.), South Park Twp., (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date, notice of date and time later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Michael's name to . Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
