Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MICHAEL H. CELENDER

MICHAEL H. CELENDER Obituary
CELENDER MICHAEL H.

Age 53, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Shaler, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved son of Joseph and Carol (Myers) Celender; loving and devoted father of Ethan and Joey, and their mother, Patience (Liefer); also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will welcome friends on Monday, December 30th 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Michael was very involved with his children's sports and activities, and enjoyed going on motorcycle trips and ATV rides with his boys.  He donated platelets monthly and was a CORE donor. In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to set up college funds for Ethan and Joey. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
