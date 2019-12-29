|
|
CELENDER MICHAEL H.
Age 53, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Shaler, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved son of Joseph and Carol (Myers) Celender; loving and devoted father of Ethan and Joey, and their mother, Patience (Liefer); also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will welcome friends on Monday, December 30th 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Michael was very involved with his children's sports and activities, and enjoyed going on motorcycle trips and ATV rides with his boys. He donated platelets monthly and was a CORE donor. In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to set up college funds for Ethan and Joey. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019