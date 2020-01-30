Home

Michael Hudak, Jr., 56, of New Kensington, died Monday, January 27, 2020.  He was born September 26, 1963, in Natrona Heights.  Michael was a graduate of Highlands High School, and then attended Slippery Rock University, where he played football and received a degree in business management.  He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn T. Asay.  He is survived by his father, Michael (Georgann) Hudak, Sr.; brother Daniel (Michelle) Hudak; aunt, Mary (Hugo) Morelli; niece, Justice Hudak; nephew, Daniel Hudak, Jr.; numerous cousins.  Family and friends will be received form 5 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave. New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11 to 12 Noon, at which time a funeral service will be held with Rev. Harold M. Mele, Jr. officiating.  Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
