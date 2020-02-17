Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:15 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
South Side Cemetery
More Obituaries for MICHAEL BAYTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. BAYTON Sr.

MICHAEL J. BAYTON Sr. Obituary
BAYTON, SR. MICHAEL J.

On Friday, February 14, 2020, of Baldwin. Son of the late Doris and William Bayton, Sr.; father of Michael, Corey and William Bayton; brother to Patrick (Stacey) and William (Susan) Bayton, Jr.; also survived by eight nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 10:15 a.m., followed by a graveside service in South Side Cemetery at 11 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
