BAYTON, SR. MICHAEL J.
On Friday, February 14, 2020, of Baldwin. Son of the late Doris and William Bayton, Sr.; father of Michael, Corey and William Bayton; brother to Patrick (Stacey) and William (Susan) Bayton, Jr.; also survived by eight nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 10:15 a.m., followed by a graveside service in South Side Cemetery at 11 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020