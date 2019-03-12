Home

CONROY MICHAEL J.

Age 77, of the South Hills, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved son of the late Michael J. and Katherine M. (Fitzgerald) Conroy; cherished father of Kelly Rump, Erin Conroy and the late Sean Conroy; dearest brother of Kathleen Flannigan (Kenneth Wells); grandfather of Ricky, and Ryan Rump, and Chase Hochendoner. Chase was a very special part of his life; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Mike honorably served our city as a Pittsburgh Police Officer and our country in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. The family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to Erin and Chase, Kathleen and Ken, AHN Hospice and his close friends for their loving care of Michael throughout his illness. Family and friends shall be received Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the 8:00 p.m. Blessing Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC. 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to () or the () 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
