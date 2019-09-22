|
CUNNINGHAM MICHAEL J.
Michael J. Cunningham left this world peacefully on September 19, 2019, at the age of 70, which was ironic because peaceful wasn't his style. The oldest child of Albert and Stella Cunningham, Mike was born and raised in Bridgeville before joining the Air Force and eventually becoming a model maker. His parents as well as his youngest brother, Shawn preceded him in death. His brother, Danny has fond memories of an older brother who gave him baseball mitts and helped him work on cars. The three brothers bonded over Motown music, hot rods, Notre Dame and the Steelers. Mike was an intelligent man who built models to meticulous perfect. In 1982, he met the love of his life, Bernie Inskipt and they have two sons, Jason and Bryan. Jason will carry on his father's love for Notre Dame and the Steelers. His sons were his greatest accomplishment. Mike also leaves behind his greatest sparring partners in his stepdaughter, Grace Inskipt and daughter-in-law, Kayla Timulak; three step-grandchildren, Dustin Barker, Brittany Zirckel and Alex Love; and also three great-grandchildren. He bravely quit smoking after 40-plus years of three packs a day and wanted people to know the dangers. He could be a stubborn son of a gun with a colorful vocabulary and would crank his oldies until the wee hours but Mike was a man who lived his life unapologetically on his own terms. Friends will be received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at NOON. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019