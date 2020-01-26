|
FITZURKA MICHAEL J. "MIKE"
Of Forest Hills, age 60, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Michael was the son of the late Michael Fitzurka and the late Norma Fitzurka Gianutsos. Friends are welcome on Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m., at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 412 824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 12 noon. Mike will be laid to rest at Monongahela Cemetery. Mike requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the , 2835 East Carson St., #200, Pgh., PA 15203 () or Special Olympics, 200 Cedar Ridge Dr., 214, Pgh., PA 15205 (specialolympicspa.org).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020