Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
MICHAEL GARRIPOLI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL GARRIPOLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. GARRIPOLI


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL J. GARRIPOLI Obituary
GARRIPOLI MICHAEL J.

Age 66, of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Devoted husband of Marie (Fantone) Garripoli; stepfather of Tracy (Tom) Mihok; grandfather to Conor and Delaney Mihok; brother of Michele (Anthony) Schifino, Nancy Garripoli, Patty (Albert) Brocious, Denise (James) Tortola and Daniel Garripoli; uncle of eight nieces and nephews and great-uncle of nine great-nieces and nephews. Michael spent the majority of his career as an Optician working on lenses for satellites. He was known for his dry sense of humor and his kindness to all he met. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral service at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now