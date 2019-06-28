GARRIPOLI MICHAEL J.

Age 66, of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Devoted husband of Marie (Fantone) Garripoli; stepfather of Tracy (Tom) Mihok; grandfather to Conor and Delaney Mihok; brother of Michele (Anthony) Schifino, Nancy Garripoli, Patty (Albert) Brocious, Denise (James) Tortola and Daniel Garripoli; uncle of eight nieces and nephews and great-uncle of nine great-nieces and nephews. Michael spent the majority of his career as an Optician working on lenses for satellites. He was known for his dry sense of humor and his kindness to all he met. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral service at 7:30 p.m.