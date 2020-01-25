Home

Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HALERZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. HALERZ

MICHAEL J. HALERZ Obituary
HALERZ MICHAEL J.

Age 69, passed away on Friday,, January 24, 2020. Partner for 12 years to Joni Zimmerman; he was the loving father of many children; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren a brother and a sister. He was a longtime engineer for CSX Railroad. Michael was the friend to many and his sense of humor will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC.      www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
