HALERZ MICHAEL J.
Age 69, passed away on Friday,, January 24, 2020. Partner for 12 years to Joni Zimmerman; he was the loving father of many children; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren a brother and a sister. He was a longtime engineer for CSX Railroad. Michael was the friend to many and his sense of humor will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020