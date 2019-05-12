|
KOWAL, JR. MICHAEL J.
Michael, at age 40, unexpectedly passed away in his Crafton home, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Formerly of Economy Boro. He was the beloved son of Annette and Brian White. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael J. Kowal, Sr. Loving father of Britney, Alexis, and Kennedy. Also survived by aunts, uncles, family and friends. Mike, Jr. was a hunter and an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He loved the outdoors and camping. Visitation MONDAY ONLY 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 10 a.m. in St. Philip Roman Catholic Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019