MILLER MICHAEL J.

Age 54, of Aspinwall, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Friday, May 3, 2019. Beloved son of Patricia (Ronald) Becker Hopkinson and the late Ronald J. Miller; longtime boyfriend of Kelly Panza, and her daughters, Heather and Nicole; cherished brother of Linda (Brendan) Ryan and Barbara Miller; grandson of Mary Louise Becker and the late Eugene Becker and the late Barbara and George Miller; uncle of Kevin and Lauren Ryan; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Mike was a waiter at the LeMont Restaurant for 27 years. Family and friends received at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 12 noon-4 p.m. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson St. #441E, Pgh., PA 15219.