O'MALLEY HONORABLE MICHAEL J.

Of Scott (formerly of Dormont and Oakland) passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 17, 2019. Approaching 96 years of age, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Ann (Coyne) O'Malley who emigrated from Galway, Ireland. Loving husband of 72 years of marriage to the late Mary Alice Dempsey who passed away last January. Father to his cherished daughters, the late Maureen and Joy M. O'Malley and his infant first born son, Michael Joseph O'Malley. Survived by his son, J. Michael O'Malley and daughter, Susan O'Malley and sister-in-law, Ruth Dempsey Horowitz. Predeceased by his sisters, Mary (James) Anfang, Geraldine (Albert) Fichter, Theresa "Teady" (Richard) Johns, Eileen, and his brother, Bart and sister-in-law, Theresa (John) Banaszak. Loving uncle and granduncle to many nieces and nephews and cousins. President and Trustee of the Philip Chosky Charitable and Educational Foundation. Earned his Bachelor's degree and Juris Doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh and Pitt Law School. Admitted to the Allegheny County Bar, Pennsylvania Supreme and Superior Courts, and the United States Supreme Court in 1955. Former Special Assistant Attorney General for the state of Pennsylvania and Chairman of the Board of Viewers for Allegheny County (expert in Eminent Domain cases). Maintained private practice as a Trial Lawyer before accepting a Judicial appointment from Governor Milton Shapp in 1972. Elected President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Allegheny County from 1978 to 1989 and then as a Senior Judge before retiring in December 2003 as President Judge Emeritus with over thirty years service to the Judiciary. Especially proud of receiving the Justice Thomas C. Clark Award by the National Conference of Metropolitan Courts (Membership of President Judges from all states and counties with over 500,000 population). A born administrator, he worked tirelessly with the County Commissioners to upgrade court facilities, eliminate duplication, establish better communications between the Court and the various law enforcement agencies, and introduce computerization for case management monitoring and controls. Always gratified to work with the Fraternal Order of Police and County Chiefs of Police Association, since his father was a retired Pittsburgh City policeman. He never missed an opportunity to ride in the St. Patrick's Day parade and participate in the AOH festivities. Proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a 2nd Lieutenant during World War II from 1942-1946 and awarded five Battle Stars. Initially, trained and soloed as a pilot receiving his wings before being transferred to Navigation school and sent to the Pacific Theater as a navigator. Conducted dangerous night bombing missions with the newly installed radar precision bomb sight equipment for the long range B-24 Liberator. On the way back from one of their night bombing raids in Japan, his crew crisscrossed in the air with the Enola Gay plane heading towards Hiroshima for the dropping of the Atomic Bomb - which occurred on his birthday. His crew also transported the first company of nurses into Occupied Japan. A graduate and Alumni of Central Catholic High School in Oakland and a proud alumnae of distinction in Central's Hall of Fame. A salute to a treasured member of the Greatest Generation. We will miss him for so many reasons - especially for his great sense of humor and "corny jokes". Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 412-531-4000. Friends are welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont on Friday from 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Bernard Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. EVERYONE TO MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be private. Donations and memorial contributions may be made to Central Catholic High School. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.