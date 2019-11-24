|
ROME MICHAEL J.
Age 37, of Fawn Twp., after a long lifetime battle with MPS, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, Michael was the beloved son of Richard and Darlene Rome; brother of Christina Rome and the late Andrew Rome; uncle of Julian Michael Chapman, Jaylen E. Chapman; grandson of Joan Schweitzer and the late Margaret Rome; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebrate Michael's life with his family on Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. where a Service will be held at 7 p.m. The family suggests donations be made to a . Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019