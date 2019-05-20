VANCHERI MICHAEL J.

Surrounded by loving family, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, Michael J. Vancheri, age 89, of Bellevue and Avalon. Son of the late Lottie and Joseph Vancheri; husband for 65 years of Carol Ann (Wyberg); father of Sandy (Jeff) Turnbull, Mindy (Carl) Wiedenhofer, and the late Cindy Bednar; adopted father of Kathy Borneman; grandfather of ten, Christine (Kyle) Salus, Debbie (Michael) Johnson, Becky (Bruce) Hoang, Elizabeth Bednar, Samantha (Nick) Bartley, Michael Turnbull, Carl E. (Chelsea) Wiedenhofer, Jamie (Justin) Linville, Stefan (Chrissy) Wiedenhofer, and Alex Wiedenhofer; great-grandfather of 16, Haley, Hayden, Hunter, and Harley Salus, Justin and Brandon Johnson, Tyler and Charley Ann Hoang, Easton Bartley, Madelyn Turnbull, Carl J. and Carson Wiedenhofer, Ryker and Brynn Linville, and Harlyn and Emric Wiedenhofer; brother of the late Rose (Charlie) Albo, Bill (Jennie) Battaglia, and Jim (Dorothy) Vancheri; many nieces and nephews. A member of ISDA Lodge # 12 and American Legion Post # 116, he served in the US Army in Korea as a Medic and Ambulance Driver. Friends will be received from 5-9 p.m., Tuesday, at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, in the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Little Sisters of the Poor.