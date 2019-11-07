|
VOGEL MICHAEL J.
Age 67, of Ross Twp., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 37 years to Karen J. (Machesney) Vogel; proud father of Michael D. Vogel; son of the late Elmer and Lorraine Vogel; loving brother of Lorraine Darr (Jack), Richard Vogel (Christine), Ginny McCaw (Richard), and the late Mary Kaye Vogel and Russell H. Vogel; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church Saturday 9:30 a.m. Mike loved a good time, his beloved camp in Tionesta, a Griswold Christmas, being Mayor of 41st St., and entertaining all ages with "The Lion Hunt." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Citizen's Care, 1002 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019