Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL VOGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. VOGEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL J. VOGEL Obituary
VOGEL MICHAEL J.

Age 67, of Ross Twp., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 37 years to Karen J. (Machesney) Vogel; proud father of Michael D. Vogel; son of the late Elmer and Lorraine Vogel; loving brother of Lorraine Darr (Jack), Richard Vogel (Christine), Ginny McCaw (Richard), and the late Mary Kaye Vogel and Russell H. Vogel; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church Saturday 9:30 a.m. Mike loved a good time, his beloved camp in Tionesta, a Griswold Christmas, being Mayor of 41st St., and entertaining all ages with "The Lion Hunt." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Citizen's Care, 1002 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now