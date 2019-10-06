|
WALKER MICHAEL J.
Age 60, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. Born July 24, 1959 in Johnstown, he was a son of John J. and Francine (Marker) Walker of Indiana, PA. Michael was a 1981 graduate of St. Francis University, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. The University presented Michael with the "Mr. Frankie" award, which is presented to those who exemplify scholarship, leadership, achievement and service to the University as well as to the community. He started his career as a Certified Public Accountant with KPMG Accounting, Pittsburgh, in 1981. In 1993, he moved to Latrobe when he became employed at Tanoma Energy. He would go on to hold positions with American Metals & Coal International, Inc., and as a partner at CME Engineering. He was the founder and owner of Loyalhanna Management Services and Mercury Trucking. He has served on the Board of Trustees for Westmoreland County Community College, as well as the Board of Trustees for his Alma Mater, St. Francis University, which bestowed upon him an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters. Michael was an active member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, where he served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. For many years, he served on Parish Council, as chairman of the Finance Council, and was a member of the Men's fellowship group. During the recent restoration of Holy Family Church, Michael was active in both the planning process and fundraising efforts. He was also co-chairman of the "Today's Challenge and Tomorrow's Hope" campaign on both the Parish and Diocesan levels. With the Diocese of Greensburg, Michael served as a member of the Diocesan Finance Council and as the conference coordinator of THE WELL Men's Conference. In 2011, he was a Catholic Charities "Salt and Light" Award recipient. Michael was a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a Knight with the Order of Malta, and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1481, Indiana, PA. Michael was a loyal Pittsburgh Pirates fan and a longtime season ticket holder. He also coached CYO Basketball at Christ the Divine Teacher School, Latrobe, and West Point Little League. At home, he loved tending to his rose garden and celebrating the Christmas season, each year, with his incredible displays. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Arthur Grant. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Janice (Grant) Walker of Greensburg; three sons, Gregory Walker, and his wife Valerie, of Greensburg, Jonathan Walker of Latrobe, and Tyler Walker, and his wife Kelsey, of Penn Township; four grandchildren, Adam, Bradley, Eric, and Kara, who was born October 3, 2019; one brother, Brian Walker, and his wife Kerry, of Scarsdale, NY; three sisters, Kathleen Holsinger, and her husband Bryan, of Poland, OH, Beth Walker of York, PA, and Jeanne Mitsko, and her husband Dan, of Indiana, PA; his mother-in-law, Marge Grant of Hunker, PA; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joyce Marshall, and her husband Jack, of Washington, PA, Ron Grant, and his wife Jan, of Greensburg, and Beverly Simpson, and her husband Tom, of Indiana, PA; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Most Reverend Edward C. Malesic, JCL, Bishop of Greensburg, as Principal Celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Holy Family Church Restoration Fund, 1200 Ligonier Street, Latrobe, PA 15650 or to THE WELL Men's Conference, c/o Diocese of Greensburg, 723 East Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.