WHITE MICHAEL J.
Age 70, of South Park, passed away suddenly on May 23, 2019. Michael is survived by his beloved Wife of 37 years, Susan (Knowlson) White. Loving Father of Michael J., II, Daniel J., Cody J., Chloe A., and Angel M. Cherished Poppy of Mason, Ariana and Mikayla; as well as Angel's children and grandchildren. Brother of William, Donna, Gloria and the late Dottie. Michael is also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12 to 7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019