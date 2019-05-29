Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. WHITE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL J. WHITE Obituary
WHITE MICHAEL J.

Age 70, of South Park, passed away suddenly on May 23, 2019. Michael is survived by his beloved Wife of 37 years, Susan (Knowlson) White. Loving Father of Michael J., II, Daniel J., Cody J., Chloe A., and Angel M.  Cherished Poppy of Mason, Ariana and Mikayla; as well as Angel's children and grandchildren. Brother of William, Donna, Gloria and the late Dottie. Michael is also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12 to 7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now