SPIRKO II MICHAEL JAMES
Age 76, of Kennedy Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was the son of the late James R. and Maureen Spirko. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Robert Spirko. Beloved husband of 53 years to Nancy (Dorsek) Spirko. He was the father of Donna (Tom) McCartan, James Spirko (Virginia), Lynn (Keith) Buono, Michael Spirko III, Debra Spirko and Michelle Spirko-Wilson. Beloved pap pap of Matthew; Amanda and Megan; Alexis, Jacob and Jason; Victoria and Jeremy and Madison. Michael was a graduate of Montour High School and proudly served his country in the US Army earning his rank of SP4. While raising his family, Mike worked in the US Steel Mill (19 1/2 years) and worked at his family's owned garage. After the Steel Mill he went on to become a Special Agent with the Attorney General's Office until he retired. Mike was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed time doing yardwork. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received on Friday from 4-8 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:30 p.m. in the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the please make a donation to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019