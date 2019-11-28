Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
(412) 504-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL SPIRKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL JAMES SPIRKO II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL JAMES SPIRKO II Obituary
SPIRKO II MICHAEL JAMES

Age 76, of Kennedy Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was the son of the late James R. and Maureen Spirko. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Robert Spirko. Beloved husband of 53 years to Nancy (Dorsek) Spirko. He was the father of Donna (Tom) McCartan, James Spirko (Virginia), Lynn (Keith) Buono, Michael Spirko III, Debra Spirko and Michelle Spirko-Wilson. Beloved pap pap of Matthew; Amanda and Megan; Alexis, Jacob and Jason; Victoria and Jeremy and Madison. Michael was a graduate of Montour High School and proudly served his country in the US Army earning his rank of SP4. While raising his family, Mike worked in the US Steel Mill (19 1/2 years) and worked at his family's owned garage. After the Steel Mill he went on to become a Special Agent with the Attorney General's Office until he retired. Mike was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed time doing yardwork. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received on Friday from 4-8 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:30 p.m. in the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the please make a donation to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -