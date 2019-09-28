Home

Cunningham Funeral Home - New Castle
2429 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
(724) 658-4511
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
MICHAEL JASON KOKOLIS


1982 - 2019
MICHAEL JASON KOKOLIS Obituary
Age 37, of New Castle, passed away at his residence on September 24, 2019. Born January 8, 1982, in Hobbs, New Mexico, Michael was the son of Nicholas and Jan (Pettigrew) Kokolis. Michael was a graduate of Penn State University. He founded and owned Coro Professional Services where he worked in the field of website design, hosting and marketing. In addition to working at Coro, Michael worked at SSA, a security systems company. He loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing at Lake Arthur and kayaking. Michael was a musician and loved playing the guitar and singing. He also loved photographing his surroundings and spending time with family and friends. Michael will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him. Michael is survived by his mother, Jan (Pettigrew) Kokolis; one sister, Jennifer (Phillip) Kincaid of Temple, TX; one aunt, Maryann (Gary) Hulsko of Richmond, VA; close friends, Adam (Ashley) Straley, Diane, Wayne, Kayla Straley, Albert Pulis; and niece and nephew Alicia and Wesley Kincaid. Michael was preceded in death by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents. A memorial service will be held on Monday at 4:00 p.m. at the R. CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 2429 Wilmington Rd., New Castle, PA 16105. Time and location are pending. Memorial contributions may be offered to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements have been entrusted to the R. Cunningham Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., where online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.cunninghamfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
