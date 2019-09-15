|
|
JENESKY MICHAEL
Age 40, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully after a courageous 40-year battle with Cystic Fibrosis on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Preceded in death by his Gram, Mary Ellen Valentino. Survived by his loving parents, Dennis and Karen Jenesky. Best friend and brother of Dennis (Melissa) Jenesky and Leann (Chuck Lehner) Jenesky. The light of his life was his nieces and nephews, Ava, Caroline Jenesky and Charlie Lehner. Also survived by his Grandfather, Emedio "Poochie" Valentino and aunts and uncle, Lisa and Vince (Stephanie) Valentino, as well as numerous friends. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Blessing service at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home on Tuesday.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019