Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC 27262
(336) 889-5045
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HEGEDUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL JOHN "MIKE" HEGEDUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL JOHN "MIKE" HEGEDUS Obituary
HEGEDUS MICHAEL "MIKE" JOHN

Age 54, resident of High Point, died July 30, 2019 at Kernersville Medical Center in Kernersville, NC. Mike was born May 7, 1965 in Pittsburgh, PA, a son to Joe and Gail Kelley Hegedus.  Throughout his life, Michael had a love of adventure and that eventually took him to the Coast Guard as an enlisted man and later to OCS, retiring 23 years later as a LTCDR.  During his journey, Michael did Search and Rescue operations and law enforcement at Station Niagara, NY. He also attended Corpsman School in Petaluma, CA, became an Aviation Medic Specialist in Kodiak, AK, and also participated in the first ever Coast Guard Search and Rescue FOB to Barrow, AK in the Arctic. He loved Alaska, spending over half of his career there. Mike also loved animals, and that led him to financially support two big cats and a horse at the Mebane Conservatory, and also own three rescue pets, a dog Smokey and cats, Harley and Myia. Nobody ever walked away from a meeting with Mike in need. His heart was always open and "How can I help?" were words he used often.  He was a beautiful loving person. Surviving him are his parents of High Point, NC and two brothers, Bruce Hegedus and wife, Elizabeth of Blaine, MN and Eric Hegedus and wife, Tess of High Point, NC. Memorials may be directed to SPCA of the Triad (Animal Rescue) at P.O. Box 4461 Greensboro, NC, 27404. CUMBY FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE in High Point is assisting the family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumby Family Funeral Service
Download Now