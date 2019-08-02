|
HEGEDUS MICHAEL "MIKE" JOHN
Age 54, resident of High Point, died July 30, 2019 at Kernersville Medical Center in Kernersville, NC. Mike was born May 7, 1965 in Pittsburgh, PA, a son to Joe and Gail Kelley Hegedus. Throughout his life, Michael had a love of adventure and that eventually took him to the Coast Guard as an enlisted man and later to OCS, retiring 23 years later as a LTCDR. During his journey, Michael did Search and Rescue operations and law enforcement at Station Niagara, NY. He also attended Corpsman School in Petaluma, CA, became an Aviation Medic Specialist in Kodiak, AK, and also participated in the first ever Coast Guard Search and Rescue FOB to Barrow, AK in the Arctic. He loved Alaska, spending over half of his career there. Mike also loved animals, and that led him to financially support two big cats and a horse at the Mebane Conservatory, and also own three rescue pets, a dog Smokey and cats, Harley and Myia. Nobody ever walked away from a meeting with Mike in need. His heart was always open and "How can I help?" were words he used often. He was a beautiful loving person. Surviving him are his parents of High Point, NC and two brothers, Bruce Hegedus and wife, Elizabeth of Blaine, MN and Eric Hegedus and wife, Tess of High Point, NC. Memorials may be directed to SPCA of the Triad (Animal Rescue) at P.O. Box 4461 Greensboro, NC, 27404. CUMBY FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE in High Point is assisting the family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019