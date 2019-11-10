|
MCDONOUGH MICHAEL JOHN
Michael John McDonough, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 after spending the week with his seven children. Michael was born in Toureen Carraroe, in the district of Lettermore, County Galway, Ireland on August 8, 1931 to John and Bridget McDonagh. He emigrated to the United States in 1955 at the age of 24 where he became a permanent U.S. Resident. On June 11, 1960, Michael married Suzanne Callahan, and raised their family in Wilkinsburg, PA. Michael was a master plasterer and a lifetime member of the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh, where he and his family enjoyed being part of Pittsburgh's Irish community. Michael was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne; his parents, Bridget and John; and his siblings, Johnny, Martin, Margaret, Norah and Katherine. Michael is survived by his seven children, John McDonough (Dawn German), Suzanne Coglio (Jeff), Catherine McDonough, Maureen Abaray (William), Sally McDonough Niemiec, Eileen McDonough, and Mary Frances McDonough-Paul (David Paul); 11 grandchildren, Scott (Sue), Justin (Gurjeet), Brad (Cayley), Devin, Riley, Sarah Grace, Liam, Quinn, Cian, Sophia and John; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Caleb and Noah; his eldest sister Bridget McDonagh Folan and his beloved dog, Prince Michael. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at THOMAS NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the St. James Catholic Church Wilkinsburg, at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15. Memorial donations may be made to The Irish Centre of Pittsburgh in Squirrel Hill, care of Mary Clark at 127 Valley Hi Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. www.niedfuneralhome.com