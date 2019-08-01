|
GOODRICH MICHAEL JOSEPH
Hardworking, proud American and Navy veteran, of Gibsonia, PA passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at age 66. Proud father of the two loves of his life, his daughters, Kelly Elizabeth Goodrich, Esquire, and Bridget Ann (Greg Morrow); proud, loving Pap Pap of Macallan Robert Morrow and Mary Grace Ann Morrow. Survived by friend and mother of his children, Mary Jean Goodrich and longtime companion, Sandra Heidi Hower. Preceded in death by loving parents, Mary E. Joyce and Joseph H. Goodrich and brothers, Jerry and Larry Goodrich. Survived by baby sister, Mary Jo Goodrich and best friend and big brother, William F. (Billy) Goodrich (Beth Lazzara) and best friend and baby brother, John P. (Jackie) Goodrich (Nancy). Michael will be sadly missed by his loving and grateful nieces and nephews, Jane Goodrich (Brad Shay), Jerry Goodrich (Jennifer), Amelia Goodrich (Conrad Waite), James Braunlich, Joseph Braunlich, Maggie Sabol, Lucia Goodrich, Piper White, and one and only goddaughter, Elizabeth Goodrich. Michael was great-uncle to Abigael and Hannah York, Jack, Bobby and Timmy Goodrich and John (Jack) Lawrence Braunlich. Michael is also survived by his uncle, Jack Denham and aunt, Agnes King, as well as his Denham, King, McNamara, and Joyce cousins, and numerous family and friends. Michael was proud of his Garfield roots, his Penn Hills roots, and even prouder of his Irish roots. You will always be our "greasy fast Irish tank". Friends and family will be received on Thursday, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. / 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gerard Majella Church, Saturday 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mars Home for Youth, 521 Route 228, Mars, PA 16046. If desired, online condolences can be submitted to http://www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com