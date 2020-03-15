Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL JOSEPH McLAUGHLIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McLAUGHLIN MICHAEL JOSEPH January 14, 1942 – March 14, 2020. Michael Joseph (Mike) McLaughlin, 78, died peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by family. Mike was born on January 14, 1942 in Rockville, Maryland to George Joseph and Catherine Elizabeth McLaughlin, the second of eight children. He graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Maryland, graduating with High Honors. Mike was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Catherine Elmira (Harman) McLaughlin. He is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Carol (Hays) McLaughlin of Moon Township, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his daughter, Kelly Ann McLaughlin of Kennebunk, Maine, son, Michael Patrick McLaughlin of Saco, Maine, and stepson, McKee Graham Dixon, of Moon Township. He was the beloved grandfather of Laura Catherine McLaughlin, Graham Patrick McLaughlin, and Lidya Grace McLaughlin, all of Kennebunk, Maine. Mike is survived by five siblings, Dennis McLaughlin, Barbara Ozmore, Kathryn Lowery, Victor McLaughlin, and Kenneth McLaughlin, and was predeceased by brothers, Steven McLaughlin and Robert McLaughlin. He will be missed by his many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Mike was a lover of dogs, most recently his beloved Kayla. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, paddle-tennis, and cycling, and watching televised sports, especially soccer and rugby. He was a proud member of the S2000 Club of America and enjoyed attending rallies throughout the Northeast. Mike joined Pittsburgh-Des Moines Steel (PDM) in 1969 as the first non-engineer to be accepted to its engineering training program. At the age of twenty-eight he was assigned to manage a project in Western Australia, beginning a long career of international business. He was the founding President and General Manager of PDM subsidiary Conservatek, Inc. in Conroe, Texas and the Division Manager of PDM-Johns Perry, Pty. Ltd. In Sydney, Australia. He finished his career with PDM in Pittsburgh as the Manager of International Operations. Following his retirement from PDM, he was an executive at Tippins, Inc. and Stein Heurtey, Inc. Mike was entirely devoted to his dearly loved family and friends and will be sorely missed. Donations may be made in his name to Good Samaritan Hospice House, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15084. Burial will be private with service to follow at a later date.



Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020

