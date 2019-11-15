|
PECKMAN MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age 34, only child of Frank J. Peckman, III and Sharon L. (Rush) Peckman, quietly passed away in his home Sunday, November 10, 2019. Michael was born and raised in Monroeville, PA and graduated from Gateway HS. He went on to pursue many adventures, the most recent being an adventure in love. In August of 2018, he found his soul mate, Henriette Froyen, and her three children, Julie (12), Martin (9), and Thomas (6 ),who were soon to be his adopted children. They were engaged to be married late summer and reside in Norway. Michael had a passion for tennis shoes and beanie caps! He loved Pepsi, dogs, music, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers, and gaming! He was known for his charm, infectious smile, quick wit and his tender heart, but most of all how he loved his family! Michael was preceded in death by his beloved Gramma and Poppy, Catherine and Donald Rush whom he adored, and he was their sun and moon! Also preceded by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Lucy Peckman. Michael is survived by his loving parents, Sharon and Frank Peckman, III; his finaceé, Henriette Froyen; his three kids, Julie, Martin and Thomas; and his treasured Boston Terrier, Penny. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He will be forever missed and forever in our hearts! Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 12-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills 15235 Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, 2110 Andrews Dr., Wilkinsburg, 15221. A luncheon will follow. Please let the family know if you plan to attend the lunch by signing up during the viewing. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pgh., PA 15232 or keepsakes are welcome. www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com.