Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL TOBIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL JOSEPH TOBIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL JOSEPH TOBIN Obituary
TOBIN MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age 61, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Adair) Tobin; beloved father of Laura (Joshua) Thompson and Caroline Tobin; Grandpa "Mite" to Lily and Hunter; brother of Paul (Bonnie) Tobin, James (Debbie) Tobin, Karen and Maureen Tobin; uncle of Hannah, Kevin and Daniel; survived by many cousins and former wife Debbie Johnston. Michael earned his Ph.D. in chemistry, at Carnegie Mellon University. He was most recently employed as a professor of Environmental Science at Duquesne University. Mike will be missed and remembered for his kindness, intellect and sense of humor, but most important to him was his love for his daughters Laura and Caroline. Friends welcome Sunday, February 24, 2019, 1-4pm, WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412 563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Blessing Service to follow at 4 p.m. Burial private to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now