TOBIN MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age 61, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Adair) Tobin; beloved father of Laura (Joshua) Thompson and Caroline Tobin; Grandpa "Mite" to Lily and Hunter; brother of Paul (Bonnie) Tobin, James (Debbie) Tobin, Karen and Maureen Tobin; uncle of Hannah, Kevin and Daniel; survived by many cousins and former wife Debbie Johnston. Michael earned his Ph.D. in chemistry, at Carnegie Mellon University. He was most recently employed as a professor of Environmental Science at Duquesne University. Mike will be missed and remembered for his kindness, intellect and sense of humor, but most important to him was his love for his daughters Laura and Caroline. Friends welcome Sunday, February 24, 2019, 1-4pm, WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412 563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Blessing Service to follow at 4 p.m. Burial private to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com.