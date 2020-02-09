Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL FRIEDBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL K. FRIEDBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL K. FRIEDBERG Obituary
FRIEDBERG MICHAEL K.

Age 79, of Dormont, formerly of East Liberty and Beechview, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved husband for nearly 52 years of the late Geraldine 'Gerry' (Cieszynski) Friedberg; devoted father of Michelle (Tom) Gamza, Timothy (Mary) Friedberg, Melissa (Peter) Beikert and Christopher (Kelly) Friedberg; proud grandfather of of Melissa, Ashley, Adam, Eric, Harley, Christian, Max, Aiden, Sophia, Tanner, Sylvia and Peter Joseph; loving great-grandfather of Jaxon, Summer, Olivia, Bentley. Mike was a plumber and member of the Local 27 for 60 years. His true passion was being with his grandchildren. Services and interment in Queen of Heaven were private. Arrangements by LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES 


www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -