Age 79, of Dormont, formerly of East Liberty and Beechview, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved husband for nearly 52 years of the late Geraldine 'Gerry' (Cieszynski) Friedberg; devoted father of Michelle (Tom) Gamza, Timothy (Mary) Friedberg, Melissa (Peter) Beikert and Christopher (Kelly) Friedberg; proud grandfather of of Melissa, Ashley, Adam, Eric, Harley, Christian, Max, Aiden, Sophia, Tanner, Sylvia and Peter Joseph; loving great-grandfather of Jaxon, Summer, Olivia, Bentley. Mike was a plumber and member of the Local 27 for 60 years. His true passion was being with his grandchildren. Services and interment in Queen of Heaven were private. Arrangements by LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020