|
|
KARAS MICHAEL
Michael Karas, age 99, of Town of McCandless, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved husband for 66 years of Mary Karas; loving father of Gary Karas (Becky), Maryann Griffin (Wayne) and Kathy Tarabeck (Scott); Poppy of Jessica, Jamie, Allie, Jenna and Matthew; great-grandfather of Jaydan, Kephas and Leilah. Mike had 9 siblings. He was a U.S, Army Air Force pilot in WW 2 and a former employee of U.S, Steel. Family and friends received SUNDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 10418 Perry Hwy, Wexford. Funeral mass on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Alexis Church 10090 Old Perry Hwy. Wexford, Pa 15090 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital 1-800-805-5856
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020