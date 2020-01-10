Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL KARAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL KARAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL KARAS Obituary
KARAS MICHAEL

Michael Karas, age 99, of Town of McCandless, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.  Beloved husband for 66 years of Mary Karas; loving father of Gary Karas (Becky), Maryann Griffin (Wayne) and Kathy Tarabeck (Scott); Poppy of Jessica, Jamie, Allie, Jenna and Matthew; great-grandfather of Jaydan, Kephas and Leilah. Mike had 9 siblings.  He was a U.S, Army Air Force pilot in WW 2 and a former employee of U.S, Steel.  Family and friends received SUNDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 10418 Perry Hwy, Wexford.  Funeral mass on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, Wexford.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Alexis Church 10090 Old Perry Hwy. Wexford, Pa 15090 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital  1-800-805-5856 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -