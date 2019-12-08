Home

MICHAEL L. MIARA Obituary
MIARA MICHAEL L.

Of Swissvale, age 92, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sophie (Rolczynski) for 61 years. Loving father of Michael John (Arlette) Miara of N. Fayette Twp., Lisa Marie (Alex) McCambridge of North Carolina, Paul (Kathleen) Miara of Swissvale, and Ann (Ken) Wagner of East Pittsburgh. Cherished grandfather of Carissa Miara, Michael Miara, Chris McCambridge, Kristin (fiancé, Brian) Miara, Emily Miara, and Lily Miara. Preceded in death by seven siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.  He worked for a number of years in the U.S. Steel Edgar Thompson Works, before retiring.  Mike loved spending time with his family and greatly enjoyed polka dancing. Hip Hip Hooray! Friends welcome Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
