OSMIANSKI MICHAEL L. "OTIS"

Age 68, of Scott Twp., suddenly on Tuesday, July 18, 2019. Devoted husband of Nancy Kerr Osmianski; loving father of Adam (Joy Ellis) Osmianski; son of the late Marie Porter; nephew of the late Elizabeth, Rosella, and Joseph Osmianski who helped raise him; brother of Donna Yocum and Yvonne Bethel; son-in-law of Jack and Carole Kerr; also survived by sister-in-law, Patty (Neill) Brady; brother-in-law, Jeff (Lisa) Kerr; and aunts, uncles, many nieces and nephews. Otis was an avid fan of hockey and college football particularly the Pittsburgh Penguins and West Virginia Mountaineers. He enjoyed a good Maker's Mark Manhattan and had a wonderful off-brand sense of humor. Otis was a generous, kind and selfless person who was devoted to taking care of his family. We all loved Otis very much and will miss him beyond words. Service will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, in WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Friends may call one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to the WVU College of Creative Arts Jazz Studies Program, please indicate Code 2V600, P.O. Box 6111, Morgantown, W. VA 26506.

