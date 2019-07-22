Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL OSMIANSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL L. "OTIS" OSMIANSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL L. "OTIS" OSMIANSKI Obituary
OSMIANSKI MICHAEL L. "OTIS"

Age 68, of Scott Twp., suddenly on Tuesday, July 18, 2019.  Devoted husband of Nancy Kerr Osmianski; loving father of Adam (Joy Ellis) Osmianski; son of the late Marie Porter; nephew of the late Elizabeth, Rosella, and Joseph Osmianski who helped raise him; brother of Donna Yocum and Yvonne Bethel; son-in-law of Jack and Carole Kerr; also survived by sister-in-law, Patty (Neill) Brady; brother-in-law, Jeff (Lisa) Kerr; and aunts, uncles, many nieces and nephews. Otis was an avid fan of hockey and college football particularly the Pittsburgh Penguins and West Virginia Mountaineers. He enjoyed a good Maker's Mark Manhattan and had a wonderful off-brand sense of humor. Otis was a generous, kind and selfless person who was devoted to taking care of his family. We all loved Otis very much and will miss him beyond words. Service will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, in WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220.  Friends may call one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to the WVU College of Creative Arts Jazz Studies Program, please indicate Code 2V600, P.O. Box 6111, Morgantown, W. VA 26506.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now