Age 84, of Sewickley. Michael passed peacefully on April 2, 2019. He was born in Westview, July 5, 1934 and the son of Rosario (Ross) and Virginia Lema. Mike was raised on the North Side graduating from Oliver High in 1953. He served in the US Army after which he joined the Plumbers Local Union #27. He became a master plumber and ended more than a 40 year career teaching displaced workers of the plumbing trade for Allegheny County. He married Shirley (Fisher) in 1964, and spent a lifetime raising her family as if they were his own. In addition to his parents and his wife, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Angelina Allen; and brothers, John, James, Gilbert, and Sam. He is survived by a stepdaughter, Sharon (Jeff) Wonderling; grandchildren, Thomas (Melinda) Bahney, Michael (Jennifer) Bahney; and great-grandchildren, Julia and Dylan Bahney; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. A blessing service will be held Saturday 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions to be made to Masonic Villages, Care of Sewickley Children's Home Project, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.