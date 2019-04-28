|
|
LICINA MICHAEL
MICHAEL GEORGE LICINA, MD The beloved husband of Kelly Kemp Licina (nee Trimpey); the dear father of Lauren Kemp Licina (Daniel Wyler) of Shaker Hts., OH; Claire Elizabeth Licina of Shaker Hts., OH; Catherine Kelly Licina of Cleveland Hts., OH; Matthew Michael Licina of Davis, CA; and Rachel Martha Licina of Ziguinchor, Senegal; dear grandfather of Wesley Michael Wyler and Adeline Kemp Wyler. A Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, May 4th at 2 p.m. at Fairmount Presbyterian Church, 2757 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Hts., OH 44118. For additional information, directions, full obituary and to sign the guest book, please log online to: www.Brown-Forward.com BROWN-FORWARD SERVICE 216-752-1200
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019