Home

POWERED BY

Services
BROWN FORWARD INC
17022 CHAGRIN BLVD
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
(216) 752-1200
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairmount Presbyterian Church
2757 Fairmount Blvd.
Cleveland Hts., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL LICINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL LICINA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LICINA MICHAEL

MICHAEL GEORGE LICINA, MD The beloved husband of Kelly Kemp Licina (nee Trimpey); the dear father of Lauren Kemp Licina (Daniel Wyler) of Shaker Hts., OH; Claire Elizabeth Licina of Shaker Hts., OH; Catherine Kelly Licina of Cleveland Hts., OH; Matthew Michael Licina of Davis, CA; and Rachel Martha Licina of Ziguinchor, Senegal; dear grandfather of Wesley Michael Wyler and Adeline Kemp Wyler. A Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, May 4th at 2 p.m. at Fairmount Presbyterian Church, 2757 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Hts., OH 44118. For additional information, directions, full obituary and to sign the guest book, please log online to: www.Brown-Forward.com BROWN-FORWARD SERVICE 216-752-1200

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now