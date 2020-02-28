|
GOLD MICHAEL MAKER
Michael Maker Gold, 79, of Longboat Key, FL and Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on February 14, 2020 at Shadyside Hospital. Michael was born in Fall River, MA and grew up in Newport, RI. As a teenager, he worked at his father's gas station, tutored after-school chemistry classes and was a photographer for the Newport Daily News. He photographed Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy, America's Cup Races, and Newport Jazz Festival greats. He entered MIT at the age of 17, but due to unbridled proficiency at billiards and poker, he left after two years. After exploring the role of a Fuller Brush salesman and a clerk typist, he continued his education at Boston University's engineering school, graduating at the top of his class. Michael was then admitted to the MIT Sloan School where he obtained his master's and doctoral degrees. He became fascinated with and excelled in the new field of computer science and received a research assistantship with a NASA-funded project and two Ford Foundation doctoral research grants while working with leaders in the computer field. Mike was recruited to Carnegie Tech in 1966. The director of the computer center recognized his talents in the growing area of mainframe computer technology and offered him an appointment as Assistant Director of the University Computer Center and a promotion to Assistant Professor. He finished his MIT doctoral dissertation on the then-new time-sharing approach to computing and was the administrator for several large-scale DARPA computer grants for the University. In 1969, he became an Associate Professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh where he taught in the field of Research and Development Management and received a grant from NASA for education and research into public management. He served as Director of Doctoral Studies, Chair of the University's Computer Usage Committee and chair of two University committees on Remote Learning. He retired as Associate Professor Emeritus of Computer Science and Public Administration in 1999 after 30 years with the University of Pittsburgh. In addition to his career in graduate education, Michael was a businessman. In 1969 he co-founded Computer Inventory Control, a technology company providing computer services to inventory-based companies and software for personal computers to large companies and universities. In the mid-1980s, the company initiated the concept of low-cost educationally priced software for colleges, universities and public schools. Michael sold the company in 2003. Michael loved an adventure. In mid-life he became a civilian pilot and owned a Cessna. He and his wife Valerie traveled throughout the USA, South Africa, China, Vietnam, Australia and Europe. Michael loved cooking, food, organizing parties, modern art, photography, and family life. He was an adoring grandfather, Skyping with Natalia in Boston, and baking bread or reacting with delight to knock-knock jokes with Hazel and Harlow in Pittsburgh. Always busy being helpful to someone, in his retirement years Michael developed web sites for non-profits, startup businesses, artists, web-based courses, condominiums and class reunions. He served on the board of directors for a cooperative in Pittsburgh and a condominium in FL. A fellow board member commented, "He was my go-to person on issues of racial justice." Another said, "I came to appreciate his thoroughness, his candor, his wit and his kindness to all he came in contact with." Michael appreciated diversity, was consistently respectful of other's views, and never lost his temper. Friends describe him as "the nicest man I ever knew," and "full of confidence and charm." He enjoyed being consulted and sharing his knowledge. He was a loving, sensitive, generous, and fun-to-be-with husband. Michael is survived by his wife of 25 years, Valerie Swigart; his ex-wife, Dorothy Gold; his brothers, Gil, and Larry and family, his sister, Nancy and family; his children, Steven, David (Diane) and Nicole Courchene (John Relich); and three grandchildren, Harlow, Hazel and Natalia. A Celebration of the Life of Michael Gold will take place on Sunday, March 8th in Pittsburgh and Thursday, March 12th in Longboat Key, FL. All that knew and appreciated Michael are invited to attend. Please RSVP to [email protected] Donations in memory of Michael M. Gold can be made to RAND Corporation, 4570 Fifth Avenue, Suite 600, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or to the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs Annual Fund for Scholarships, University of Pittsburgh. 3407 Posvar Hall, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC.