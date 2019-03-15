Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
MICHAEL "TOM" McCLURE

MICHAEL "TOM" McCLURE Obituary
McCLURE MICHAEL "TOM"

Age 63, suddenly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 of Mt. Washington. Husband of Kurt Sill for over 23 years; loving father of Cara McClure and Caitlin (Chris) Kroutz; pappy of Zoey, Trinity, Thomas, David Joe and the late William, III; son of the late Helen McClure; brother of the late Kenneth Moore and Ruth Wargo; uncle of Laura "Mags" Wargo.  Also survived by his dogs, Pixie and Lulu.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until the time of his funeral service at 7:30 p.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions for Tom's final expenses to  GoFundMe, "Michael Thomas McClure"  <http://gf.me/u/rf8wjt>, or you may make a contribution directly to the family.  Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
