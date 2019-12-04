Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
MICHAEL N. RICHEY Obituary
RICHEY MICHAEL N.

Unexpectedly passed on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the age of 66, of Freedom, formerly of the North Hills and McKeesport area. Son of the late Neil and Barbara Richey; beloved husband of Beth (Gardner) Richey; loving father of Alana Richey; best papa ever to Chastity and Jordyn; brother of Ruth Moore, Tom (Cindy), Bob (Monica), Charlie (Sue), Jim, Larry (Sharon), Barb (Tim) McKnight, Doug (Melissa), Bill (Sherry) and Sue (James) Silva; he will also be dearly missed by Steve (Carrie) Gardner, Shannon Gardner and Ashley Thomas, Matthew (Jeane) Gardner, Karissa (Jackson) Bell and their families; Lynne (Pat) O'Brien, Chris (Mark Dickson) McKelvey, Sue (P.J.) Gondringer, Dave ( Melanie) McKelvey and their families. Mike was Co-Owner of North Hills Lock and Safe, he was on the board of Parkview Credit Union, was a choir singer, karaoke king, trivia captain and an avid golfer.  Friends received Thursday from 2:00 until 9:00 pm at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to or the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
