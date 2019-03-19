|
CORCORAN MICHAEL P.
Age 63, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, March 17, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 27 years to Jackie; loving father of Conor (Joelle) and Callie Corcoran; son of the late Robert and Rita; brother of Robert (Mary Ellen), Bryan (Brenda) and Larry Corcoran. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews; and a friend of Bill W. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 1 p.m. Everyone please meet at church. If desired, family suggests contributions to Elizabeth Seton Adult Day Center, 1900 Pioneer Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15226. Please send condolences to:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019