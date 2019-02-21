|
DiLONARDO MICHAEL P.
Age 60 of Penn Hills, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved son of the late Savino and Catherine (Winkler) DiLonardo; loving brother of Linda (Danny) Schlegel, Janet DiLonardo, Catherine (Peter) Cartwright, Philip (Laura) DiLonardo and Robert (Marie) DiLonardo; uncle of Marcus (Diane), Melinda (Max), Brian (Shayna), Eric (Nicole), Julie, Anthony, Alani, Abriel and Savino; nephew of Lena DiLonardo, Toni DiLonardo, Sr. Adrianne DiLonardo A.S.C.J. and Martha (Chuck) Hiett; also survived by six great-nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 5-8 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd., (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Januarius R. C. Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019