|
|
DONOVAN MICHAEL P. "MICKEY"
Age 55, of Ross Twp., passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Cherished son of the late Gerald and Frances (Pecoraro) Donovan; loving brother of David, Denise, Jeannine (Dean) Schreiner, and Rose (Jeff) Doyle, the late Mary Catherine (survived by John) Christensen, and the late Sandy Lynn Donovan; treasured uncle of Sandy, Rose, Grace, Aiden, and Emery, and the late Eric Yeagley; great-uncle of Austin and Haley. Also survived by loving relatives and many caring friends. Mickey was a skilled commercial truck driver and instructor, which was a job that he loved. He also had many hobbies, had a great sense of humor and was an avid lover of the outdoors. Mick held a special place in his heart for the Mountains of Sinnamahoning where he loved spending time at his camp with friends, family and his dog Cabella. Friends will be received on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1000 Avila Court, Ross Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Sinnamahoning Volunteer Fire Department in Memory of Mickey Donovan and sent to P.O. Box 74 , Sinnamahoning, PA 15861.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019