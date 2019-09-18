Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
MICHAEL P. MARRA Jr. Obituary
MARRA, JR. MICHAEL P..

Suddenly on Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine "Jay" Marra of 61 years; loving father of Michael J. (Lori) and Mark P. (Sally) Marra; brother of James (Trudie) Marra and the late Peter Marra; brother-in-law of Nancy Marra, Joe (Dee) Larotowda; proud grandfather of Lindsay Ann, Michael W., Robert (Lauren), Christopher (Francesca), Jessie and Timothy Marra. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Church, on Friday at 11 a.m. Michael retired from the Univeral Cyclops in Bridgeville after 41 years and was a Korean War Veteran serving with the US Army. Burial with Full Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
