|
|
MARRA, JR. MICHAEL P..
Suddenly on Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine "Jay" Marra of 61 years; loving father of Michael J. (Lori) and Mark P. (Sally) Marra; brother of James (Trudie) Marra and the late Peter Marra; brother-in-law of Nancy Marra, Joe (Dee) Larotowda; proud grandfather of Lindsay Ann, Michael W., Robert (Lauren), Christopher (Francesca), Jessie and Timothy Marra. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Church, on Friday at 11 a.m. Michael retired from the Univeral Cyclops in Bridgeville after 41 years and was a Korean War Veteran serving with the US Army. Burial with Full Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019