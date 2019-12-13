|
SCHAFFER, SR. MICHAEL P.
Age 64, of Pittsburgh, formerly Youngstown, OH and Miami, FL after a brave battle with severe health problems on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved father of Michael, Jr. and Deanna Schaffer; grandfather of Aviana; brother of Elaine Kovak and Steve Schaffer; best friend and love of Debra (DeRobio) Schaffer. Michael was a talented musician who enjoyed playing guitar in his youth for various local music acts through his 1973 graduation from North Catholic High School. After a number of years working in the transportation industry, Michael spearheaded the formation of a reform slate to overtake leadership of his local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (Local 377) in Youngstown, OH and through that leadership helped to establish fair election bylaws to assist in the elimination of union corruption while also working to secure fair contracts and working conditions for numerous members of his local. Michael continued until his death to volunteer instruction and counsel for future labor leaders through the Teamsters for a Democratic Union (TDU) reform group when he wasn't enjoying the fruits of retirement by partaking in his favorite pastimes of viewing baseball, football, and making delicious BBQ food. As per Mikes wishes, there will be NO VIEWING. Family and friends are invited to the blessing at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to Teamsters for a Democratic Union (TDU) at www.tdu.org. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton, PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019