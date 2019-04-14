|
|
CRAWSHAW MICHAEL PAUL
Age 57 of West View, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Son of Mary and the late Russell Crawshaw. Survived by his 25-year lifelong partner, Joni Hollenberger; her children Bridget and Haley (TJ); brother of Rosemary (late John), Janice, Toni (John) and the late Russell and Ronald (surviving Linda); also survived by many nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th from 4-8 p.m. at Avonworth Community Park. Michael was a member of BAC Local #9 PA as a Tile Setter for many years. He enjoyed camping and being outdoors. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to PA Parks and Forests. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019