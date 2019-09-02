Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME
404 Chestnut St.
Meadville, PA
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
311 Washington Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
Age 27, of Saegertown, PA and Pittsburgh passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beloved son of Peggy and Rob Loyd and the late Robert Constantin, Jr.; loving brother of Mitchell and Katie Loyd; cherished grandson of Mary Monaghan, Betty Loyd and the late Bryan B. Monaghan, Arvie Loyd, Robert and Anne Constantin; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and great-cousins. Michael loved the great outdoors, riding his quad and making ponds look like puddles. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Family and friends welcome Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. at STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME, 404 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335 (814-724-2345) and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800). Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church 311 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, 15216. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
