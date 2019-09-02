|
|
CONSTANTIN MICHAEL R.
Age 27, of Saegertown, PA and Pittsburgh passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beloved son of Peggy and Rob Loyd and the late Robert Constantin, Jr.; loving brother of Mitchell and Katie Loyd; cherished grandson of Mary Monaghan, Betty Loyd and the late Bryan B. Monaghan, Arvie Loyd, Robert and Anne Constantin; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and great-cousins. Michael loved the great outdoors, riding his quad and making ponds look like puddles. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Family and friends welcome Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. at STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME, 404 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335 (814-724-2345) and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800). Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church 311 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, 15216. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019